As the price of commodities is currently unpredictable, so are the costs people pay for them. Supply and demand at grocery stores, in particular, has forced the price of some products to increase because of lack of product.
Local Piggly Wiggly owner/manager Joe McGonagill is purchasing products from several suppliers, which helps buying power and can sometimes mean different prices than other grocery merchants.
“It all depends on where they get it from. A warehouse may be paying more per pound. Everybody’s costs are different right now, and the market is unstable. You’re going to have price differences from store to store because it all depends on where they’re getting it from,” he said.
Food Giant district manager David Holcomb said food service companies are transitioning to help grocery stores as restaurants are witnessing lower volumes of customers due to regulations of only operating through drive-thru and curbside means.
“We’ve been able to get meat items and some eggs from food service companies. We’ve always had one primary supplier and two secondary suppliers. Now we have probably six secondaries trying to fill the void,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what nation you’re in, supply and demand dictates what you’re going to get, which dictates the cost. There’s only so many chickens out there. The thing in the grocery store that’s taking the highest increase is eggs.”
McGonagill agreed egg prices have increased significantly in a short amount of time.
Holcomb said several product manufacturers are focusing on demand items. In some cases, items that weren’t big sellers to begin with aren’t being produced as much.
“That’s the way to build the supply chain back by focusing on what people want. Even with toilet paper, some of the companies are focusing on the top items. Instead of having 10 SKUs [stock-keeping unit], they’re doing four with all production on those four,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said stocking has changed dramatically during the pandemic.
“You don’t get as much as you get. Warehouse out of stocks are tremendous. It’s the categories. Flour and meal used to be very diminishing category, but folks are buying it,” he said, adding canned meat, rice, beans and ramen noodles are big sellers.
McGonagill added cooking oil, canned vegetables, flour and sugar are among big sellers as people are cooking at home more now.
The availability of certain products is beginning to balance out now. McGonagill said Piggly Wiggly is receiving all of its produce, 75 to 85 percent of all of its meats and 75 to 80 percent of dairy, including a regular limited quantity of milk.
“We should have enough as long as everyone justifies what they need. It’s not just about what you need to stock up, it’s what you need,” he said.