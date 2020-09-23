AMORY – It’s been more than 20 years since the former Scribner Equipment building, near the intersection of Highways 278 and 25, was used for a business and it’s been three years since Nettleton Hardware first opened its doors. Given 15 to 20 percent of the store’s customer base drives from Amory to shop there, it made perfect sense to expand to a second location, which will be called Amory Hardware.
“This process started about 18 months ago. I knew I had to be between Larry Clark [Chevrolet] and Walmart. I must have driven that road a million times trying to find a place, and everything kept going back to that Scribner Building. I didn’t realize the history of that building,” said Shane Wells, one of the owners of Nettleton Hardware.
He said the location is perfect.
“As Mayor [Brad] Blalock told me, that’s kind of the gateway from that side. You’ve got the three-way stop there coming in from Aberdeen, Wren and Okolona. Anyone who comes in west of town has to drive by that building,” Wells said.
Dirtwork for Amory Hardware was scheduled to be in the beginning phases, and he hopes for the new location to open during the first quarter of 2021. It is expected to employ eight to 10 people.
“This started as a thought in my mind to go to Amory and the more we looked at it, the more and more it made sense. We can help each other store-wise,” Wells said. “I think there’s a need for hardware and lumber stores in these towns. We’re independently owned and we’re customer-driven. We’ll always be that way.”
As far as the name, he believes it’s important to tie it into the community.
“Like Nettleton’s is Nettleton Hardware, the community rallies around it and they feel a part of it and they are because the customers are the key. They’re the driving force for us. We want it to be the same in Amory. We want it to be the city and community’s store,” he said.
The site is 11.7 acres overall, and the retail space will comprise 6,000 square feet in a building currently in production. Additionally the former Scribner Equipment building will accommodate for a 30,000-square-foot indoor lumber yard.
“There’s plenty of space for our store and maybe later on in the future to develop it for other people,” he said. “We want to develop it ourselves and lease it.”
The old building will get a new roof in places, and the glass will be walled up as part of the renovation.
“One thing that’s unique is we’re using all Monroe County contractors. Our general contractor is Monroe County and Amory, our plumber is going to be from Amory, our electrician is going to be in town. Everything is Monroe County. You’ve got to practice what you preach. We preach shop local, and that’s what we’re doing. Magnum Metals is building our building, so everything will be Monroe County as far as construction goes,” Wells said.
As far as retail options, Amory Hardware will offer a full line of plumbing, electrical and hardware items; livestock and pet feed; 84-feet of Midwest items such as fasteners, washers, nuts and bolts; True Temper shovels and rakes; and Milwaukee tools.
He added Amory Hardware will be an authorized Milwaukee tool service center. He said tools through that brand are assembled and produced in Mississippi, which is why he wanted to stock it.
“The only difference is the Amory footprint will be a little larger in retail and, of course, a lot larger in warehouse space,” he said of retail space as in comparison to Nettleton Hardware.
Nettleton Hardware, itself, will soon undergo an expansion as two acres were purchased from the city this summer.
“Our focus has shifted to getting the Amory store up and going, but it’s still very much in our plans to expand Nettleton’s lumber side.
“We didn’t realize we’d be this far into lumber when we started. We knew the hardware end, but there’s more of a demand for lumber as more and more people are doing do-it-yourself projects on their own, plus contractors. There’s a lot of lumber that’s been shipped into Monroe County from Columbus and Tupelo, and we’re trying to penetrate that market to keep our lumber sales in Monroe County,” Wells said.
A piece of history
According to documents detailing the property’s history, its first development was reported to have been a lumberyard in the late 1930s to early 1940s. Believed to be started in the late ‘40s or early ‘50s, it was next used for the heavy equipment sales and service business for Scribner Equipment.
Wells said the former Scribner Equipment building hasn’t been used since 1996 when it was the equipment dealership. However, he said a manufactured home dealership occupied part of the property in more recent years. Additionally, one of the original buildings was used by Monroe County Farm and Ranch for feed and farm supplies in the late ‘90s, according to property records.
“It used to have several employees – maybe 50 or 60 employees at one point,” he said of Scribner Equipment. “It was there for years when the waterway was coming through and it was a big part of it.”
A tower rises high on the northwest corner of the property, which Wells has received plenty of questions about regarding its future.
“I was told Mr. Scribner repo’d it from an oil company – that’s the story I’ve heard. Our goal is to hang our sign up there,” he said.
While the dirtwork, property cleanup and some roof repairs are either already underway or will be soon, Wells said this expansion is only the beginning for future growth.
“This will be the headquarters for what we want to do. Our goal is to not stop with two. A lot of communities need a hardware store, but we can’t build three and four before we get done with two,” he said. “We’re excited to be in Amory. Like we did in Nettleton, we’ll roll up our sleeves and do the work.”