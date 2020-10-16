AMORY – Darrell Case operates HMB Graphics with his wife, Wendy. The business specializes in custom T-shirt screen printing, vinyl signage, stickers and monogramming.
“I worked in the oil fields for over 30 years servicing wells but settled down to work a craft that my mother handed down to me. She did embroidery,” he said.
HMB Graphics was launched in 2018 to offer multi-line services ranging from signage, screen printing, embroidery and more. The business outgrew its first location in the county in only a couple of months and moved operations to the current location in Vinegar Bend.
One product HMB Graphics does not deal with is paper products. Rather, it partners with local businesses to help with work it doesn’t handle. The Cases’ emphasis is personal service delivered on the same day if possible.
HMB Graphics has done printing work on uniforms for Nettleton and Hatley schools in addition to serving industrial clients.
“We get jobs from places like True Temper, Scott & Sons, NexGen and Thompson Welding, as well as individual customers,” Darrell said.
Some of HMB’s graphics travel the globe, filling hospitality bags at trade shows and T-shirts worn at all types of events short of black-tie affairs.
“Our work is primarily for industrial clients, but we do have walk-in customers,” Darrell said. “All-in-all, I would say that 90 percent of our work stays in Monroe County.”
Business remains pretty steady for HMB throughout the year, but busy seasons are typically election cycles, when signs and stickers are produced in quantity.
“I’m looking to another round next year when we have city elections in Amory,” Darrell said.