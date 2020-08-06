NETTLETON – Even though Nettleton’s Fred’s location was the last of three in the Monroe County area to close, the building was the first to be revitalized as a new retail location. Hometown Market, which offers groceries, furniture, clothing, home goods, pet and automotive supplies and more, opened Feb. 29 and within its first month, catered to a surge of customer demand with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We saw a need because of the vacancy out there with Fred’s, where there was a need for that hometown market. We wanted to fill that need so people didn’t have to drive to bigger cities as often,” said Danny Billingsley, vice president of merchandise and allocations. “We were out driving around looking at different properties and stopped in the Nettleton store and immediately noticed [store manager] Nathan [Moore] was still here and pretty much immediately hired him on the spot.”
Moore is from Nettleton, and the store’s president, Tim Keith, and CEO, Barbara Keith, are from Palmetto.
“That’s part of our philosophy with Hometown, we want people to feel like this is their town and their store. We want to be able to service them in any way we can. If there’s something we don’t have, we want to be able to provide it for them,” Danny said.
He said Fred’s was such a staple in small towns across the region. The Nettleton location opened in 2007.
“Nathan opened Fred’s and he closed Fred’s and opened Hometown Market, but we don’t plan on going anywhere,” said Elaine Billingsley, vice president of operations.
Hometown Market follows the general product scheme as Fred’s but with more of a selection.
“We wanted to add more of the grocery line, freezers and extended freezers and coolers. We continue to work on fresh meats. It’s something we’re looking at getting more into in the coming weeks,” said Danny, who previously worked for Fred’s.
He met Tim on a flight from Dallas to Memphis late last year and began to talk about the possibilities of opening a retail store. Danny and Elaine each have 35 years of retail experience.
Off to a great start
The people of Nettleton and surrounding communities have been supportive of Hometown Market and are contributing to its growing number of new customers. The people’s friendliness and the town’s continued growth sealed the deal for it to land the first Hometown Market.
“We’ve had a lot of praises from a lot of people who just love the store, the convenience and the variety. We keep getting customers every day who say, ‘I didn’t realize you were here, but we’ll definitely be back,’” Moore said. “It’s amazing to see the response in somebody’s eyes when they’re new to the store.”
There are intentions of opening more store locations in the future.
Perks with the store is it participates in local price matching and offers daily in-store specials. Hometown Market also offers a $5 off $25 purchase coupon, which is featured in its bi-weekly ad in the Monroe Journal.
“One reason we’re named Hometown is because we’re not your corporate business. We’re locally owned and want them to feel like it’s their store. We want to support the town where needed.
“We want to thank the communities. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to be here to help serve them,” Danny said.
A Mississippi model
Hometown Market has a Mississippi-made products section currently featuring bath bombs from Corinth, candles from Saltillo and flavored popcorn from Tupelo. Elaine invites local artisans and growers to inquire about making their products available.
“Even our plants this year were from Slayden, which was Mississippi grown. We’ll have more mums and stuff like that in the fall,” she said. “We would love canned jellies and jams and if there are any local crafts, we’d love to talk to them.”
Hometown Market will soon open its pharmacy and offer greeting cards and gift bags. While there have been smaller promotions such as a free popcorn day and a customer appreciation day, a grand opening celebration is planned in conjunction with the pharmacy opening.
“It’s a one-stop shop so to speak. We give them great variety and a great selection of food, household chemicals and domestic items and furniture made in the United States and a variety other stores in town don’t have. We have a variety of items you have to drive to Tupelo or Columbus to find,” Moore said. “We’re trying to bring back old school retail where you assist your customers in more ways than most consumers do.”
A driving point is that the store is well-stocked, organized, well-cleaned and has a friendly staff. If Hometown Market employees can find a specific product a customer wants, it will be ordered.
“If we can find it somewhere, we’ll try to meet that need,” Danny said. “We’ve got different kinds of masks coming in, even for children. They’re not just your normal mask with the basic blue. They have little sayings or characters. I know it’s hard for children to wear a mask, but if you make it playful for them or something fun, we’re trying to help that need.”