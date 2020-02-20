ABERDEEN – Students and adults wishing to enhance a range of skills to be more competitive in the job market are invited to participate in an upcoming manufacturing skills basic certification program.
The course will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Aberdeen High School from March 23 to May 14.
Class topics include basic computer literacy skills, CPR, forklift operator training, high-performance manufacturing, interviewing skills, precision measurement, print reading and OSHA-10 safety.
“If anyone wants to go for forklift certification, they can go to the Belden Center at no extra cost. We can also do WorkKeys at our school to help people get the Silver certification,” said AHS Principal Dana Bullard. “We need adults in the community to take the class, too, and need 10 people for the class to make.”
While ICC does not guarantee job positions with these preferred industry partners, Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, Elite, Franklin Corporation, Grammer, Martinrea, Mueller Copper Tube, Pontotoc Spring, Southern Motion, Syntron, Toyota Boshoku Mississippi, Tronox and Yokohama give preference for job interviews to those who successfully complete this program.
The cost of the program is $175, and people may register by emailing Josh Gammill at jegammill@iccms.edu or by calling 407-1569. Bullard said the deadline to register is Feb. 28.