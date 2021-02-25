Last week's ice storms prompted a rush on goods from grocery stores serving Monroe County, especially bread and milk. For safety purposes, stores scaled down their hours of operation to five to seven hours daily.
“We’re trying to provide a service and trying to let people get what they need. That’s our drive to open – to make sure people are supplied with what they need. It’s not all about making money, it’s about making sure people eat. I don’t want anybody to go hungry,” said Nathan Moore, manager of Hometown Market in Nettleton.
He said the store ran out of several staple items such as bread, milk and eggs sold out, in addition to several freezer items.
“Sunday and Tuesday were the busiest of days, and Wednesday was fairly busy itself,” he said. “They’ve bought anything that’s easy to fix and easy to store – chips, crackers and cake and quick stuff you can buy out of a freezer like little dinners and Hot Pockets. They’ve shopped that pretty heavy too.”
He said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, the store was busy, but that time frame was nothing like it has been with the winter storms. Whereas with the pandemic, grocery stores faced a mad rush on cleaning supplies and toilet paper, Moore said the demand has been strictly food throughout the ice storms.
“Our warehouse is in Indianola, which is west Mississippi and they’ve probably had it worse than us in some cases. They’re telling us they can hopefully have us freight tomorrow,” he said yesterday. “The order we placed to have Monday didn’t get delivered because they couldn’t ship it out so they were going to re-key that order. I did a regular order like I always do and ordered everything but if they can get here, I’ll for sure get milk and eggs. Hopefully I can get some more stuff to fill in some holes and get people back to buying stuff they want and need.”
Hometown Market has been 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. most days, but it shut down at noon Monday.
“We’ve had a few employees who couldn’t make it but had some to actually manage to get here. That’s allowed us to actually open. We’re fortunate because most of the stores in town have been closed or running limited hours just like us,” Moore said.