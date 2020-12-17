AMORY – An effort Dec. 19 through the J.P. Haynes Foundation and ICTV will help feed people’s hunger this Christmas season while benefiting those hungry to start a business.
Co-hosts of ICTV’s “Rise & Shhh...” will be at West Amory Community Center, located at 713 111th St., from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. hosting Food & Filings. Through the event, there will be free food, and ICTV is paying for aspiring business owners to register their own business with the State of Mississippi.
The network is also helping people open their business checking accounts and enroll in a free virtual six-week development course. Filing fees and bank accounts will be set up upon completion of the course.
ICTV is a streaming television networking founded by Wren native Jana Haynes.
Food will be available for as long as it lasts, and the free filings are available for the first 200 qualifying businesses.
Masks are required at the event, and COVID-19 safety regulations will be enforced. To pre-register to file a business, email info@ictelevision.com.