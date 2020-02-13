AMORY – Beginning with baseball season, Mississippi State University’s athletics program wants fans to have more dining options than just concession stands, and food trucks will play the pivotal role.
For at least four home game series at Dudy Noble Field, Indulge’s Munch Box food truck will have a spot, and its owner, Mike Brummitt, hopes the new partnership is the beginning of more great opportunities to come.
“MSU’s mindset is they’re trying to create a better fan experience by offering different food items,” Brummitt said. “They have a waiting list of 100-plus vendors who want to get into the football area. I was told if this works out good for baseball, it’s a no-brainer to carry through football season. I’m excited about the future and what this might morph into.”
The Indulge food truck will be set up inside the stadium even with the third baseline, and games committed so far include the Feb. 21-23 series against Oregon State, Arkansas March 13-15, Ole Miss April 9-11 for Super Bulldog Weekend and Missouri May 8-10.
In addition to these series, Brummitt said there may be an option for additional baseball games this season.
“I am set up to do one series each month. I wanted to take a smaller bite and not over-commit,” he said.
MSU opens its baseball season Feb. 14 with a weekend series hosting Wright State. The first game of the new season starts at 4 p.m. Friday.
For its games, the Indulge food truck’s menu options will include hibachi, southwest spring rolls, wraps, quesadillas, sandwiches, boneless wings and desserts.
Brummitt met someone at this past year’s Amory ChiliFest who said she would pass along Indulge’s name to MSU’s athletic director. He recently set up on campus and gave samples to administrators while working out the partnership.
“After baseball season, I don’t know where it will go. I told them I’m in it to carry it through baseball season,” Brummitt said.
Induldge’s food truck has had a presence across northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama for festivals and other community events, and it has good working relationships with North Mississippi Medical Center and the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
“It’s not like we’re randomly parking on the side of the road and hoping to drum up business,” he said of the NMMC partnership. “Years ago, there were five or six food trucks in Tupelo, and now there are 10 or 11. There’s not enough space at Elvis Fest, and they call in five or six and we always get invited.”
Additionally, he has been approached by Starkville’s mayor and the Greater Starkville Development Partnership about helping start a food truck scene.