From fast food to health standpoints, several new businesses are either currently under construction or in the planning phases throughout the county.
Amory will soon get a Jack’s Family Restaurant, which will be located where the former Sam Stevens Motors was at the intersection of Highways 25 and 6. The restaurant, which specializes in breakfast, burgers and chicken, is expected to open in December.
A job fair was held for Jack’s last week at the WIN Job Center in Amory.
Additionally, Cricket Wireless will have a location at the Hermitage Place plaza. The cell phone provider will locate at 1506 Hwy. 278 E, Suite 9. From the locally owned business end, the Creamery, which serves ice cream and desserts, and Trendy Treasures, which offers homemade jewelry, woodwork, T-shirts and paper creations, both recently opened alongside Main Street.
Dirt work is currently underway near the intersection of the former Highway 25 and Greenbrier Road in Becker for a new Dollar General. It’s unclear of when it will be open for business.
In Hatley, Tiger Food Mart is currently under construction at the town’s four-way stop, and the gas station will include Baskin Robbins ice cream inside. It is anticipated not only have gas but also diesel and off-road diesel at its pumps. Its owner also has gas stations in Okolona and Fulton.
“He wants to have fish and steak on Friday and Saturday nights and during the week, he’ll have lunch. This is in anticipation. Everyone I know is licking their lips and I’m no exception,” said Mayor George King of Baskin Robbins.
The Sunshine Pharmacy of Nettleton is taking shape alongside Highway 45, and co-owner Chad Willis hopes it will open in mid-September. He has bigger plans for the 3,200 square-foot building and the lot around it.
“We’re contemplating starting a walk-in clinic with treatment rooms and nurse practitioners and moving as quickly as we can to a full-sized clinic. Our first priority is the pharmacy as soon as possible,” he said.
There’s already a Sunshine Pharmacy of Mooreville. With the Nettleton location, Willis hopes the business will outgrow the original building and sprawl into another one with other medical services such as a dentist or an optometrist.
“It’s locally owned and it’s not a big-box store. We plan on having local people there you’ll see at church and the local grocery store,” Willis said.