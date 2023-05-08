A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
AMORY – After first announcing reopened drive-thru service on April 17, Jack’s
Family Restaurants’ dining room service began Monday at 5 a.m.
This is the second and final phase of Amory Jack’s’ return of services since a tornado
heavily damaged the building on March 24.
“We’ve worked quickly to get our Amory location fully functional, not only for our guests, but also for
our Amory staff and managers, all of which are returning,” said Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess. “As we
continue to see the city rebuild, we are pleased knowing we can provide all services to those working
diligently to move the community forward.”
In honor of its full reopening, Jack's will offer Amory location customers an in-app only promotion of $5
off $20 or more. Be sure to download the Jack’s app to take advantage of this limited time offer.
The Amory-area tornado hit shortly before Jack’s 11 p.m. closing on March 24, however, all store
employees were accounted for without injury. Damage to the front end of the restaurant was heavy
while the back end filled with debris.
Jack’s supported local volunteers and first responders through ongoing food donations provided by
several of its nearby Mississippi locations still in operation as community cleanup first began last month.
The company also donated $5,000 to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi with funds going directly
to assist with Monroe County disaster relief efforts.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
