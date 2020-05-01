ABERDEEN – Even though federal assistance to help small businesses through COVID-19 is highly competitive and uncertain, a small town’s sense of helping one another out is more of a guarantee. So is the case of eight downtown Aberdeen commercial property owners who granted rent forgiveness for tenants last week.
“To me, this is what we do. This is who we are. This is what Aberdeen does. If we see a need, we take care of it. This is the way we respond,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
She took an idea of how to assist business owners from Toni Reece and devised a plan to secure temporary rent wavers to assist several retail outlets, salons and barber shops easing back from strict shelter-in-place regulations.
Building owners who committed were Frankie Provias, Mark Bledsoe, Walter Lann, Dwight Stevens, Gwynne Lee Barrett, George Provias, Tina Peden Davidson and Aberdeen Main Street.
“One of the landlords said [rent forgiveness] can be for as long as needed to help Aberdeen, and that’s been the consensus. This is open-ended,” Tackett said. “All of this speaks volumes for Aberdeen. Going around delivering these cards has brought up talks with business owners about wanting to expand and purchase buildings.”