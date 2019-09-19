Two regional retailers with local locations will soon close, as Nettleton’s Fred’s is part of the company’s Chapter 11 filing and Amory’s Goody’s location will soon transition into a Gordmans.
Aberdeen and Amory’s Fred’s locations closed this summer through two different phases of regional closures. Aberdeen’s closure was announced with 158 other locations in April, and Amory was on a list with 103 other locations in a May press release of additional closures.
After that second round of closures, Fred’s number of stores reduced from 557 to approximately 300 locations.
Like the other remaining Fred’s across the southeast, Nettleton’s liquidation sale will be completed in less than two months.
Several Goody’s locations throughout the southeast have already transitioned into Gordmans locations. The store offers men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty products, pet supplies and home décor.
Stage Stores, which owns Goody’s, purchased 48 of the Midwest-based company’s locations after Gordmans filed for bankruptcy in Nebraska.
Amory’s Goody’s location transition to a Gordmans is part of a company plan to covert stores into the new model.
Currently, the nearest Gordmans location to Monroe County is in Southaven.