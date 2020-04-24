Small businesses across the country, the backbone of our nation's economy, are facing potentially devastating economic pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have already been forced to shut temporarily, and even those operating remotely still face major revenue shortfalls. With few or no reserves to pay their expenses, many will have no choice but to lay off workers and close their doors forever.
Financial assistance at this critical time can make the difference between staying in business or closing permanently, leading to lost income and jobs and economic instability.
LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) is providing grants to small businesses, to help them keep functioning and remain vital facets of their local economies through this challenging period. Before applying, be sure to read the Small Business Relief Grant Info & FAQ.
The application deadline is April 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST.