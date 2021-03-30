ABERDEEN – Each of Monroe County’s municipalities followed the same trends for January sales tax diversions – they all experienced decreases compared to December sales and increases compared to the same reporting period from 2020.
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s February sales tax diversions report, which reflects January purchases, Amory had the largest amount of sales tax with a total of $181,197.58. The figure is an increase from $148,821.15 last year but a decrease from $212,771.38 last month.
Aberdeen, which was second highest for Monroe County, had a total of $64,530.17, compared to last month’s $70,313.67 and last year’s $61,570.78. Nettleton’s figure of $36,127.18 was more than last year’s $28,774.71 but less than last month’s $41,271.83.
Smithville had a total of $5,842.10, compared to $6,393.49 last month and $5,316.63 last year. Hatley’s figure of $3,064.60 was an increase from $1,860.69 last year but a decrease from $3,604.79 last month.