When shoppers were purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts a year ago, the pandemic had not reached the United States and was just a blip on the horizon. This year presents some different parameters for the traditional ways the holiday of love has been celebrated, although overall spending is not expected to decrease as sharply as first feared.
“People are more thoughtful this year because you can’t see everybody like you used to. It’s still going to be a good season,” said Teka Funderburk of Amory Flowers and Gifts.
Tara Farnham of Corner Flowers and Gifts in Amory said the Christmas season was good for her store despite the pandemic and she hopes the same for the Valentine’s Day season.
“Our issues have been with getting shipments in,” she said. “Products from U.S.-based vendors haven’t been a problem to get, but foreign-made merchandise is hard to get. We’re having to adapt and doing the best we can.”
Jewelry is also a hot item for Valentine’s Day shopping.
“It’s been about the same this early in the game. It’s often a last-minute thing,” said Bonnie Conner of Buxton Jewelry in Aberdeen.
She said one big factor for Valentine’s jewelry sales is the time of people’s tax refunds.
“They definitely make a difference if the refund comes in time,” Conner said.
Micheal Tyree, owner of Lisa’s Jewelry in Amory, is gearing up for last-minute customers at his store.
“It’s been a challenge this year, but we’re giving it the best we’ve got,” he said.
Seasonal business has been about the same so far for Susan Langford of the Cottage Tea Room in Aberdeen. The restaurant is making custom orders such as homemade strawberry pies for its Valentine’s Day special, and orders must be placed by Feb. 11 for next day pickup.
The staff at Brown Eyes Bakery in Amory also specializes in themed sweets, which are big sellers for Valentine’s Day.
“It’s too early to tell yet. We had a slow January, but we’re bouncing back,” said owner Shanon Hyatt.
Big-ticket items that have a special appeal for Valentine’s Day include love seats and sofas, according to Brittney Colburn of B&B Furniture in Aberdeen.
“Our problem is that merchandise is hard to get these days,” she said.