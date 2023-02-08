AMORY – Longtime banker Jon Alexander’s Amory roots run deep. The former Renasant Bank staple was recently named as Amory Federal’s new CEO following the untimely December passing of Brian McCullen, who took the position in 2021.
When the vacancy was created, board members Hob Bryan and Gene Haney approached Alexander about making the move.
“They made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” he said.
Alexander feels at home moving from a corporate banking setting to a savings and loan company.
“Amory Federal has been here for 90 years. I love banking and enjoy working with local people,” he said.
Alexander noted Amory Federal is one of three savings and loan institutions in Mississippi.
“We can probably get a customer into a home faster than other lending institutions can,” he said.
Serving the needs of people has always been important for Alexander.
“We’re in the people business. People stay where they feel welcome,” he said.
Growing up, both of his parents ran drug stores next door to each other alongside Amory Main Street. \
Alexander is a 1980 graduate of Amory High School, who earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration management from the University of Mississippi in 1984.
His beginning in management began with a stint at Heilig Myers Furniture, but the company eventually declared bankruptcy.
“We moved five times in eight years, and I was ready to come back home to Amory. I had come back without a job when H.L Robinson recruited me to Renasant Bank. I spent 26 years with them,” he said.
Alexander ultimately worked his way to the top position of Renasant Bank in Amory.
He remains active with the City of Amory Development Board, the Gilmore Foundation Board of Directors and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, in which he is chairman.
When not serving customers, Alexander walks four days a week, likes to do yard work and is a diehard Ole Miss fan and avid supporter of high school football.
