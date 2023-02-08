mcj-2023-02-08-news-amory-federal-alexander

Jon Alexander assumed duties as the new CEO of Amory Federal. He brings 26 years of experience with Renasant Bank to the position. 

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Longtime banker Jon Alexander’s Amory roots run deep. The former Renasant Bank staple was recently named as Amory Federal’s new CEO following the untimely December passing of Brian McCullen, who took the position in 2021.

