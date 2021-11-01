BECKER – Since launching its M-Pulse broadband service last December, Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) recently signed up its 2,000th customer – Sonya Terry, who lives with her three daughters near the Monroe County Airport.
“We had used a hotspot box previously, but it wasn’t the best solution to our needs. I was paying $125 to $130 per month for spotty service,” she said.
Terry’s daughters spend a lot of time online – and not just for entertainment.
“When they were having to do distance learning, we would have to go to a communal hotspot to get the signal,” Terry said.
She and her daughters enjoy the ability to be able to sit down together and watch movies. Terry also uses the broadband service to do music lessons via Zoom sessions.
“I’m learning to play drums and collaborating with others in Nashville to put together a band. It’s opened up a whole new world of possibilities,” she said.
MCEPA General Manager Barry Rowland is happy to report the countywide project is doing well.
“We’re actually a little ahead of schedule at this time. We’re focusing on the Hamilton area, where we got over 400 signed up on the first day,” he said.
Projections by fiber network project contractor Conexon indicated that M-Pulse needs 3,614 customers to be self-sustaining as an eventual free-standing entity when it is spun off from MCEPA to operate independently.
“That figure represents a take rate of 29 percent of our 10,000 members. I think we will eventually have more than 4,000 subscribers,” Rowland said.