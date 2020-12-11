HAMILTON – From splashes of pink in her office, earning three free cars and diamond rings because of the number of sales through the years and receiving training from Mary Kay herself, Deb Harmon’s 33 years as a consultant for the direct sales cosmetics company have been memorable.
She started selling Mary Kay products in 1987 and at one point was a senior sales director. As a team leader now, she has eight or nine sales consultants on her team. What keeps her going through all these years is helping people feel better about themselves.
“Everyone has a purpose in life, but we don’t always realize what that purpose is. It took me a long time, and I can remember asking myself years ago, ‘How is selling lipstick a purpose?’ But when you can make people feel good about themselves, there’s a purpose behind it,” Harmon said. “I joined simply to make enough extra to stay at home and raise my kids, and that worked out pretty well.”
When she made director status, she had 40 consultants. With Mary Kay, consultants can step back or move forward with titles.
She started using Mary Kay products for skin care when she was 19. In addition to loving the product, she loved the marketing plan enough to pursue being a consultant.
She now has clients from as far away as Oklahoma.
“I have one customer now who was a referral. Someone on Facebook asked, ‘Who sells Mary Kay?,’ and someone tagged me in it. I sent her a private message. We’ve never met but we’ve just been back and forth. You’d be surprised as many consultants as there are, no one would have a problem finding a consultant. You can search the web for one, but people love referrals,” Harmon said.
She has lost several members of her first generation of clients who passed away, but their children and grandchildren are now her clients.
Since COVID-19 has put a damper on meeting people at skin care classes, Harmon has shifted to Facebook Live pitches.
“When it all hit, I think everyone was wondering what was next. I felt bad asking if people needed lipstick or makeup, but actually it turned around and there was more interest in our Facebook Lives and people participated. Women were at home and had the time to sit down and listen to what you had to say,” she said.
Harmon offers products from body care to skin care, including a men’s line. When she started, there was one skin care line and now there are six different skin care sets, covering everything from acne to natural products to mature skin to the men’s line.
Mary Kay began production of a hand sanitizer earlier in the year to provide for hospitals and nonprofits, but it’s on the market now. She is proud of how the company gives back, including cancer research, beautifying communities, conservation efforts, empowering children and protecting victims from domestic abuse.
Harmon added the premise of Mary Kay was based on the Golden Rule, and she tried to base herself on the same ethic.
“She was like everyone’s maw maw. She was so sweet and wanted the best for you,” she said. “The first question she’d ask you in training was how long we’d been in Mary Kay. Then after you told her, she’d say, ‘What took you so long to get here?’”
While the free cars Harmon has earned were Pontiac Grand Ams and Grand Prixs, she keeps aiming to earn her Mary Kay pink Cadillac but she’s not there yet.