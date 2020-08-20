The Mississippi Back to Business Grant Program is increasing the base payment from $1,500 to $3,500. The Mississippi Development Authority will modify the program based on changes in the state law. Applicants DO NOT have to re-apply or make changes to their existing application. If you have already received a payment from the program, you will get a supplemental check in the coming weeks. All future grant payments will reflect the new calculations. Since the program began in June, more than 30,000 small business owners have registered, and more than 3,000 checks have been mailed.
This application is very simple to complete if you are only applying for the base amount. If filing for the base amount, the only documentation you need initially is either your most recent Mississippi State Tax Returns OR your Business ID from the Secretary of State’s website showing you are in good standing. Be sure to have your EIN number (or SSN) handy and DO NOT use dashes when entering it into the application.
What information do I need to apply?
1. Business name as registered with the Mississippi Secretary of State, if registered
2. DBA or tradename (if applicable)
3. Type of business entity
4. Date of formation/creation
5. Business address
6. Taxpayer ID number
7. Mississippi Secretary of State ID Number, if applicable
8. Business phone number
9. Primary contact
10. Email Address
11. Tax Return, if formed before January 1, 2020, or Schedule C
12. Number of full-time equivalent employees as of March 1, 2020
13. Details of impact of COVID-19 on the business
14. Information on every Controlling Owner
15. Information related to Minority Business Enterprise status, if applicable
16. Information on whether the business has received other COVID-19 related funds
17. Selection of grant award method.
A more-detailed list can be found at Back to Business Mississippi Rules and Regulations.
Be sure to check for more updates on our website at gomonroe.org.