ABERDEEN – A commercial building alongside Chestnut Street formerly used by Signature Cabinetry is getting a new lease on its life. Finishing touches are underway to provide U.S. Steel Buildings, LLC space to manufacture metal carports and utility buildings.
“We’re a small team and used to be located in Indiana. We heard about this building from an agent on our team,” said Eric Aguilar, assistant to operations with the company. “We’re looking to provide safe carports to cover people’s needs like cars and trucks and utility buildings for things such as boats.”
He said the company is brand new. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, U.S. Steel Buildings, LLC filed for its license as a limited liability company Jan. 24. The registered agent is Leoncio C. Lucero.
Aguilar said the company is currently running in its first phase and already has all of the employees it needs. He was unsure last week about specifics for potential new employees.
“We’ll be covering a smaller area but do plan on expanding. Since we’re setting up a new business, we plan on expanding. We’re finishing our last touches to adapt the building to our needs and hope to manufacture by the end of the month,” he said.
A couple of carports are partially finished and on display at the location.