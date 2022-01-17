For November’s Mississippi Department of Revenue sales tax diversions report, Amory witnessed gains compared to reporting periods from last year and last month.

The city’s total of $197,984 was an increase compared to $190,113 last month and $189,381 last year.

Hatley and Nettleton both had increases compared to the same reporting period in 2020 but decreases compared to last month.

Nettleton’s November report total of $44,416 was higher than $41,834 last year but a decrease from $52,800 last month.

Hatley collected $3,792, compared to $3,155 last year and $3,814 last month.

Both Aberdeen and Smithville had decreases in sales taxes compared to last month and last year.

Aberdeen’s total for the November report was $64,978 in comparison to $77,992 last year and $76,546 last month.

Smithville’s had a total of $5,601, compared to $6,219 last year and $6,171 last month.

