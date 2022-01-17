Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Managing Editor
For November’s Mississippi Department of Revenue sales tax diversions report, Amory witnessed gains compared to reporting periods from last year and last month.
The city’s total of $197,984 was an increase compared to $190,113 last month and $189,381 last year.
Hatley and Nettleton both had increases compared to the same reporting period in 2020 but decreases compared to last month.
Nettleton’s November report total of $44,416 was higher than $41,834 last year but a decrease from $52,800 last month.
Hatley collected $3,792, compared to $3,155 last year and $3,814 last month.
Both Aberdeen and Smithville had decreases in sales taxes compared to last month and last year.
Aberdeen’s total for the November report was $64,978 in comparison to $77,992 last year and $76,546 last month.
Smithville’s had a total of $5,601, compared to $6,219 last year and $6,171 last month.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 17, 2022 @ 9:17 am