Ahead of the opening of dove season Sept. 2, and other seasons to follow, hunters can take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment sales tax holiday this weekend.
Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 25 and ends at midnight Aug. 27. Sales tax is not required during that timeframe for eligible items, such as firearms, ammunition and some hunting supplies.
Eligible items include pistols, rifles, shotguns, bullets, shotgun shells, arrows, bows, bow accessories, holsters, cases, targets and sights. Items not eligible include apparel, ATVs, boots, cameras, decoys, calls and gun safes.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&