ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Main Street was selected for a 2020 Mississippi Main Street Association community development grant, which will go towards a courtyard and information station to go along with ongoing improvements at the former Cooperwood Service Station at the corner of Commerce and Maple streets.
“It’s a place-making project. We’re adding vibrancy to our downtown area,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins. “It is beside what’s intended to be the new welcome center. We’re adding a courtyard on the eastside of the historic gas station. It’s going to create a sense of place.”
The project includes a picnic table with an umbrella and an information station with a glass-covered bulletin board mounted with a wooden frame and a covered roof.
“It will be a stationary place where you can pull up and see what’s happening through posters, flyers, upcoming events and a local merchants shopping guide,” Robbins said. “It will all tie together to make an attractive destination on the eastern gateway to our downtown shopping district for gathering or a quick rest before or after visiting with our local merchants and eateries.”
The $500 grant requires a 50 percent match. Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett said she can apply for additional funds later this summer.