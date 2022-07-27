Just in time for back to school shopping, retailers throughout the state will not charge sales tax for eligible purchases through Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, which lasts from 12:01 a.m. July 29 until midnight July 30. Items such as clothing, shoes and school supplies fall into eligible purchase categories for the annual event.
Through the sales tax holiday, single items must cost less than $100 to avoid the state’s seven percent in sales tax.
Allowed school supplies include backpacks; binder pockets; binders; blackboard chalk; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; clays and glazes; compasses; composition books; crayons; dictionaries and thesauruses; dividers; erasers; expandable, pocket, plastic and manila folders; paste and paste stick glue; highlighters; index card boxes; index cards; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; artwork paintbrushes; acrylic, tempera and oil paints; paper; pencil boxes; pencils; pencil sharpeners; pens; protractors; reference books; reference maps and globes; rulers; scissors; sheet music; sketch and drawing pads; textbooks; watercolors; workbooks; and writing tablets.
For a full list of regulations and eligible/non-eligible items through Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, search ‘2022 Sales Tax Holiday’ through the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website – www.dor.ms.gov.
Looking ahead, Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, which applies to firearms, ammunition and eligible hunting supplies, will be Aug. 26-28.
