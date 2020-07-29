The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, geared for back to school shopping, is July 31 and Aug. 1, giving people an extra incentive to shop local. Shoppers can save the state sales tax amount of seven percent on clothing, footwear and school supplies less than $100 per item.
“The tax holiday weekend has driven our sales up by 30 percent in the past. We don’t know what to expect this year with school opening pushed back, though,” said Ashley’s Children’s Boutique and Gifts owner Ashley Patterson.
She will also have other sales going on such as summer clearance to attract customers.
The sales tax holiday hours will begin 12:01 a.m. Friday and end at midnight Saturday.
Southern Crossing Outfitters owner Lori Crenshaw looks forward to the tax holiday weekend because of the increased sales following slower business due to more people recently being out of town on vacations.
“It’s a great time for people to be back and shop local. We always try to have sales going,” she said.
Crenshaw said that in years past, the tax holiday weekend has noticeably increased foot traffic to her store.
She tries to look at a positive angle to a difficult time many are experiencing this year because of coronavirus.
“I hope more people will be motivated to stay home and shop local because of the pandemic,” she said.
School supplies, such as crayons, scissors, pens, pencils and calculators, are eligible for the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, in addition to other items such as school uniforms, blue jeans and pants, sweaters and shirts, coats and jackets, belts and hats, socks and tennis shoes, undergarments and backpacks.
More details and a complete list of eligible and non-eligible items are available at the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website by searching Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday.