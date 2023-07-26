Ahead of the beginning of the ‘23-’24 school year, shoppers will have the opportunity to save money on certain clothing and school supplies from 12:01 a.m. July 28 until midnight July 29.
During the two-day period, sales tax is not required for school supplies, shoes and articles of clothing if the sales price of a single item is less than $100, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. It doesn’t matter how many items are sold at the same time. However, the tax holiday doesn’t apply to sale of other items, such as electronics.
Non-eligible items include jewelry, watches, sunglasses, sports pads, baseball cleats and wallets.
With pairings of eligible and non-eligible items as a set or single unit, the full price is subject to sales tax if the value of the non-eligible item exceeds the value of eligible ones, according to the state department of revenue.
Single items costing $100 or more will be subject to the state’s 7% sales tax.
Clothing and shoe rental don’t qualify for the sales tax holiday.
Online sales of eligible items during the sales tax holiday are not subject to sales tax.
For more information and the full list of eligible and non-eligible items applicable, search 2023 Sales Tax Holiday on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website – www.dor.ms.gov.
