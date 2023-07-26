Ahead of the beginning of the ‘23-’24 school year, shoppers will have the opportunity to save money on certain clothing and school supplies from 12:01 a.m. July 28 until midnight July 29.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you