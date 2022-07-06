The Monroe County Airport was among six airports across the state receiving Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) multimodal grants.
The Monroe County Airport’s grant totaled $171,406 for an agriculture aircraft operations apron.
“It’s going to be for a 100-by-100 ag apron, and we’ll lease it to a local operator in the county so it will generate revenue for us,” said Monroe Count Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick. “He’s going to allow others to lease it, so it will be a non-exclusive lease but he’ll be paying the lease rate and others will be able to use it. It will give them their own location and make it a little safer of an operation out here so they’re not cutting across the ramp going back and forth to the fertilizer hopper.”
The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced the award of approximately $3.2 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the northern district. The commission approved MDOT to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi, according to a press release.
It continued to state funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year.
Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.