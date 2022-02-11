Chloe Minich shows off a couple of popular gift items available for this Valentine's Day at Wild Flowers in Nettleton, including Man Cans for the men and Myra handbags for the ladies. The business started by her grandmother, Janice Bishop, is looking forward to a great first Valentine’s shopping season after a good Christmas season.
Sales of balloons, flowers, gifts and dinners out during the next several days will offer boosts for local businesses leading up to Valentine’s Day. While Monroe County has several seasoned businesses that have catered to people’s Valentine’s needs throughout the years, others are newer to the holiday.
“We opened last November for Christmas and did very well,” said Chloe Minich, who works at Wild Flowers in Nettleton with her mother and grandmother. “For Valentine's Day, we’re featuring Myra handbags and our selection of Candy Club jars filled with appetizer portions of brownie bites and varieties of gummies.”
The gift shop has a variety of Valentine’s Day gifts for men, women and children, in addition to staple items, such as home décor, baby items and signature T-shirts.
“We also offer free gift wrapping for purchases,” Minich said.
Wild Flowers, located at 7182 Will Robbins Highway, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. except for Tuesdays. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Amory Flower Shop has been a favorite Valentine’s Day destination in Amory for nearly 50 years, founded and continuously operated by the late Barbara Howell Garner until her passing last year.
The spacious old mansion is filled to the brim with red and white for the season, along with many other items for gifting and home décor year-round.
“We have flowers, candy, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, huge balloons and stuffed animals,” said Jere Duke Bowen. “A couple of unique novelty items we have are a breakable chocolate box with a surprise inside and singing balloons to serenade your sweetheart with tunes such as ‘Crazy Little Thing,’ ‘How Sweet it Is’ and ‘Happy Heart Day.’”
Amory Flower Shop, located at 507 Third Ave. S, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Since the late 1940s, Buxton Jewelry in Aberdeen has helped everyone from high school sweethearts to married couples with their jewelry needs, especially for Valentine’s.
“It’s very satisfying that the customer is choosing us as their source for their engagement,” said owner Bonnie Conner. “Engagement rings are our number one seller for Valentine’s Day. Other popular items are gold chains for the guys and diamond bracelets, gold and silver earrings. We sell a lot of watches for Valentine’s, but rings are very popular.”
Buxton Jewelry, located at 119 E Commerce St., is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.