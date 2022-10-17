mcj-2022-news-chelsea-baulch

Baulch

The Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) announced its officers and board of directors for the 2022-2023 year, which includes Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.

