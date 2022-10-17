The Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) announced its officers and board of directors for the 2022-2023 year, which includes Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
MEDC is a professional association of economic development, chambers and associated stakeholders who work together to advance the economic development profession and to strengthen Mississippi’s competitive position through education, advocacy and collaboration.
“At MDA, we appreciate the leadership provided by MEDC in connecting our communities with state officials as we work together to grow Mississippi’s economy,” said Laura Hipp, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.
MEDC is the voice of the economic development profession in the state.
“MEDC has a great opportunity with the leaders who are serving on this year’s board of directors. It is our privilege to be tasked with developing and growing our communities, our regions and our state to build a better Mississippi. The board and I are committed to continuing MEDC’s mission of fostering creative policies for chambers of commerce and economic development for the entire state,” said Hunter Aycock, MDEC president.
The members of the MEDC 2022-2023 executive committee are Hunter Aycock of Tupelo with Community Development Foundation as president; Angela Curry of Greenwood with Greenwood Leflore Carroll Economic Development Foundation as president-elect; Lori Watts of Columbia with Marion County Development Partnership as secretary/treasurer; and Pablo Diaz of Vicksburg with Vicksburg-Warren County Economic Development Partnership as immediate past-president.
The vice presidents are Jeff Rent of Jackson with Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership as vice president of chamber development; Chelsea Baulch with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce as vice president of community development; Todd Jackson of Hattiesburg with Area Development Partnership as vice president of economic development; and Brandi Hough of Gulfport with Harrison County Development Commission as vice president of emerging leaders.
The 2022-2023 at-large board members are Jim Flanagan of Hernando with DeSoto County Economic Development Council representing District 1; Justin Hall of Holly Springs with Marshall County Industrial Development Authority representing District 2; Jerry Chavez of Stoneville with Delta Council representing District 3; Meryl Fisackerly of Columbus with Golden Triangle Development LINK representing District 4; Joey Deason of Canton with Madison County Economic Development Authority representing District 5; Jill Busby of Summit with Pike County Economic Development District representing District 6; Ross Tucker of Laurel with the Economic Development Authority of Jones County representing District 7; and Mary Martha Henson of Pascagoula with Jackson County Economic Development Foundation representing District 8. Brian Useforge of Gulfport with Mississippi Power Company and Ed Gardner of Jackson with Entergy Mississippi, Inc. are members at-large. Laura Hipp of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority is an ex-officio member.
The Mississippi Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) director is Meryl Fisackerly of Columbus with the Golden Triangle Development LINK. The SEDC alternate director is Sara Doss of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority. Tim Climer of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority will serve as the chairman for both the scholarship committee and the Community Economic Development Awards (CEDA).
