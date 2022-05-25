The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce announced today it has created a Small Business Resource Hub on its recently redesigned website, gomonroe.org. This hub houses multiple resources for entrepreneurs to take advantage of, including a small business resource guide, new business checklist and GoMonroe Digital Media Grant.
During the chamber’s strategic plan discussions, requests were made to develop a resource for entrepreneurs looking to build their small businesses right here in Monroe County.
The chamber partnered with Monroe County, City of Aberdeen, City of Amory, City of Nettleton and Town of Smithville to provide the entrepreneurs with the most up-to-date information to help guide them through the process of opening and growing their business by producing the small business resource guide.
The small business resource guide is full of information for Monroe County’s small business community, featuring everything from how to write a business plan to contact info for local, state and national resources. Entrepreneurs can also find a new business checklist on the chamber’s website for an at-a-glance jump start to creating their business.
The GoMonroe Digital Media Grant launches June 1. This chamber member exclusive offering is designed to help businesses shine in the digital media world by offering help with logo design, branding, social media, Google listings, website and graphics.
The chamber has partnered with Vitality South to create customized packages based on a business’ specific needs. The GoMonroe Digital Media Grant application will go live at 9 a.m. on June 1 at GoMornoe.org and run through June 30 or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.
Chamber members will be receiving an email with details on how to apply prior to the grant open date. Not a member? Contact Misty Hutcheson at (662) 369-6488 or misty@gomonroe.org for more info on how your business can become a chamber member today.
“We are checking off an area that is much needed in regard to small business development,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch. “Our staff, along with other key partners, compiled these resources over the course of several months to provide our community with the most comprehensive information for entrepreneurs.”
For more information on the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Resource Hub, go to www.gomonroe.org.