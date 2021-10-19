U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack designated 17 Mississippi counties as a primary natural disaster area linked to recent flooding issues this summer.
Producers in Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tunica, Washington and Yalobusha counties who suffered losses caused by rain, flash flooding and flooding occurring June 1-19 of this year may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow as much as 100 percent of their actual production loss or the amount needed to restore their operation to its pre-disaster condition, whichever is less, or refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Leake, Madison, Monroe, Neshoba, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Sharkey, Tate, Union, Webster, Winston and Yazoo are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 13, 2022.
Assistance from spring storms
Producers in Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Franklin, Holmes, Lawrence, Lee and Lincoln counties who suffered physical damage and losses caused by tornadoes that occurred March 25 through May 2 of this year may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux designated the eight Mississippi counties as the primary natural disaster area.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Adams, Amite, Attala, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Leflore, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Simpson, Union, Walthall, Webster, Wilkinson, Yalobusha and Yazoo are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Feb. 8, 2022.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.govHYPERLINK "https://www.farmers.gov/recover"/recover.