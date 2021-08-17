Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux designated eighteen 18 counties in Mississippi for a primary natural disaster area. Producers in Bolivar, Carroll, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Franklin, George, Hancock, Holmes, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Montgomery, Panola, Pearl River, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Winston counties who suffered physical damage and losses caused by straight-line wind, flooding and tropical storm that occurred April 9, 2021 through June 25, 2021, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Mississippi counties of Adams, Amite, Attala, Benton, Calhoun, Choctaw, Clay, Copiah, DeSoto, Forrest, Greene, Grenada, Harrison, Humphreys, Jefferson, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Tate, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson, Yalobusha and Yazoo are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is March 16, 2022.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.