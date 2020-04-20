With grocery stores in high demand of a number of items through the coronavirus outbreak, some Monroe County farmers are responsible for helping supply the need.
Gallop Farm in Wren marked its 43rd anniversary in the dairy business March 1. Through four generations of dairy farming, history-making events have happened but any abnormal changes haven’t trickled down through consumer demand for milk because of COVID-19.
“I’d say it’s non-existent,” said Patrick Gallop, who runs the farm with his father, Ray. “We sell to a cooperative where it’s bottled in Koscuisko. They do the pasteurization under federal inspection.
“We were already producing as much as we can. We can’t ramp up production and we’re already running as efficiently as we can.”
Milk from cows at Gallop Farm ultimately goes to be in containers of Prairie Farms milk. In the past, the Gallops have supplied Borden and Reese’s Dairy.
“When we started 43 years ago, there were 40 dairy farms in Monroe County. Now our closest neighbors are in Baldwyn, Hurricane and Sulligent,” Ray said.
From 5 until 8 a.m. and from 4 until 6 p.m., cows are milked and throughout the day, duties such as feeding and checking on cows, along with putting up hay during the growing season and fence maintenance, are completed.
“We’re highly regulated as far as treatment to the cows. We have to sign a paper that we won’t hurt any animal in any way,” Ray said. “Every tank full of milk is federally inspected and tested.”
Another high-demand product at grocery stores recently has been peanut butter. Monroe County farmers provide peanuts to not just name brands such as JIF and Peter Pan but also to companies making Butterfinger and Payday candy bars.
“We’re working diligently to keep those shelves stocked, but there is no shortage of peanuts now,” said Birdsong Peanuts General Manager Brian Atkins, who said seed suppliers are ensuring a safe and sufficient stock for this year’s growing season. “We have a four- to five-week planting season from April 20 to May 25. It’s a 135-day turnaround from planting to harvesting.”
Birdsong Peanuts in Aberdeen takes in 25,000 tons of peanuts per year.
In the past decade, Monroe County’s peanut crop acreage has greatly increased.
“It’s been a huge boom for our local economy. We need niche markets to survive. It’s hard to farm anything in agriculture and be profitable,” Atkins said.
He added during the fallout of 2008’s recession, more peanuts were planted than any other time in history.
“Peanuts are a good, cheap source of protein for a family. In hard times, peanuts do well. They do good in hard times and good times, and it’s a market for our farmers,” Atkins said.