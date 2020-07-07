The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has forced layoffs and furloughs throughout the nation, but unemployment rate numbers indicate improvements.
According to May’s data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), Monroe County’s unemployment rate was 10.3 percent, which is a vast improvement compared to April’s figure of 23.3 percent.
From a MDES report that dates back to January 1990, April’s figure was the highest unemployment rate for the county reflective of that time 30-year period.
According to May’s report, Mississippi’s unemployment rate was 10.5 percent, and the United States’ rate was 13. For Mississippi, April’s unemployment figure was 22.3 percent, and the national figure was 14.7 percent.
Before the pandemic, Monroe County had a 4.7 unemployment rate, according to March’s data. The last time, the county’s unemployment rate was this close to 10.3 percent was August 2014, which posted a 10.4. Unemployment rates has steadily decreased since then.