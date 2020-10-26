While all five of Monroe County’s municipalities showed increases in sales tax diversions from the previous year, data released last week by the Mississippi Department of Revenue showed the majority of them experienced decreases compared to the previous month.
Nettleton’s $39,489 was the only increase in monthly figures, which was higher than last month’s report of $37,109. The 2019 figures indicated $32,335.
Aberdeen had a slight increase from $71,048 reported this time last year to $71,348 this year. Last month’s figures totaled $77,082.
For Amory, $179,700 highlighted in the latest report was a decrease from $194,657 last month and an increase from $166,842 this time last year.
Hatley’s $2,881 reported this month was a slight decrease from last month’s $2,820 but an increase from last year’s $1,609.
Smithville’s total through the latest report was $5,962, compared to $5,171 last year and $5,772 last month.
The latest sales tax figures are reflective of sale in August.