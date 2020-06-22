The One-Hour Website Makeover Workshop for Small Businesses through Bricks to Clicks, a Mississippi State Extension Service program focusing on marketing and economic education, will be held June 30 from 12 until 1 p.m. on Zoom.

However, space is limited, so business owners are encouraged to register at https://bricks-to-clicks.lpages.co/websiteworkshop as soon as possible. Early registrants will be able to have their websites reviewed during the workshop.

This workshop will help business owners build a better website in only 60 minutes by attending this workshop. They’ll learn why websites fail and be able to fix their websites without spending thousands of dollars.

