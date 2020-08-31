July’s sales tax data from the Mississippi Department of Revenue indicated continued promising figures for Monroe County’s municipalities.
Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville all had increases in diversions from sales tax compared to the previous month and the same time frame from 2019.
Nettleton witnessed the largest increase with a figure of $50,335.69, compared to $39,310 last month and $36,150 last year. Aberdeen had the second highest increase with $78,083.87 in the July report, compared to $73,706 last month and $76,783 last year.
Amory’s sale tax figures of $199,677.88 were slightly higher than last month’s $199,123. Last year’s report for July indicated a total of $164,972 for Amory.
Smithville’s sale tax diversion increased from $5,799 last month to $6,297.31 this month. Last year’s figure totaled $5,900.
Hatley’s total of $2,967.14 was an increase from last month’s $2,603 and last year’s $1,791.34.
The sales tax figures are reflective of purchases from June.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Monroe County’s sales tax figures have been promising regardless of a downturn in the economy.