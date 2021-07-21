NETTLETON – Façade grants awarded to four downtown locations will ultimately compliment aesthetics for an ongoing streetscaping project at the intersection of Young Avenue and Highway 6.
During last week’s Nettleton Main Street Association meeting, Pure Brew Station, Simplicity, Lasting Impressions and Brad and Christy Minich, who purchased a building alongside Young Avenue, were awarded the inaugural façade grants.
The board of aldermen donated $2,500 to the Nettleton Main Street Association in March to go towards the façade grants, which require each recipient to spend at least a matching $500 for improvements such as shutters, painting, wall maintenance or general maintenance.
“When the [Mississippi Main Street Association] resource team came in, they gave us ideas like crosswalks and landscaping, and that’s what our goal is,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
Last week, Florida maples and shrubs were planted for the streetscaping project. There are future plans to improve the area near the gazebo alongside Young Avenue as well.
“We had a lot of businesses and individuals who donated towards the [landscaping] project. We actually went over the goal we needed, so that will be for future projects. The people who donated will have a plaque in the park area,” Burcham said.
Since the plants were installed early last week, the Main Street association has received positive responses.
“Businesses want to come here when the community is involved and makes it look pretty. It’s kind of like an incubator; you start one thing and somebody next door wants to do it. The city is pitching in too,” Burcham said.
In the effort to revitalize downtown, city officials are in the process of purchasing a second building alongside Young Avenue to renovate and ultimately rent out for businesses.