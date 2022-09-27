NETTLETON – The importance of joining Nettleton Main Street and ways to retain local retail dollars were among talking points during a Sept. 12 community meeting at City Hall aimed at developing and optimizing local business.
“Yes, we want [Nettleton Main Street] membership. Yes, we want the businesses to pull together as a group. We’d like to have a real cohesive business group. Regardless of what your business is – if you’re selling parts or selling hamburgers – my part here tonight is getting more commerce in town,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch.
Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch shared the importance of joining and supporting Nettleton Main Street, which is open for individuals and business owners alike.
“In order for there to be facade grants and other things, there has to be revenue. That current revenue is being generated by events and in order to continue those events, there has to be membership,” she said.
She highlighted Mississippi Main Street’s pillars – promotion, which Chelsea described as low-hanging fruit; design; promotion; and economic vitality.
“One thing that has always been unique, and my staff has noticed it, is the people of Nettleton really rally together and support initiatives because it seems like everyone is always towards that same focus,” she said.
Phillip shared data from a 2019 Mississippi Main Street Association economic vitality report regarding commerce in Nettleton.
“If you understand how credit cards work, when anyone spends, the credit card company knows where you live and knows where you went to use your credit card,” he said.
By the data, less than 50 percent of residents shopped local for a number of goods and services, such as groceries, health services, clothing and beauty needs.
“This is a term called retail leakage,” Phillip said, noting certain items not available for sale in town. “You can use these charts. It tells you what people are leaving Nettleton to buy. If you’re selling steaks and find out people are leaving to buy shrimp, you might want to start offering shrimp.”
According to business analyst company ESRI, $2.6 million is being lost from Nettleton in food service and drinking places, $1 million in grocery sales, $1.8 million in clothing sales, $4 million in department store sales, $3.3 million in gas station sales, $3 million in general merchandise and $1.5 million in health and beauty sales.
Phillip said keeping the community informed about local businesses is important to slow down retail leakage.
The data is reflective of Nettleton’s primary trade area, which includes the city and an outward five miles. It is inclusive of 2,720 households with a median age of 39.6.
“If you’ve got more people in a certain age group, you need to start having the stuff they want to buy,” Phillip said. “It also talks more about Shannon and Okolona rather than targeting Tupelo and Amory. The people in Shannon and Okolona have the tendency to shop in Nettleton. That tells you you want to look at what they want.”
