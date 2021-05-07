NETTLETON – Since 2018, Nettleton Hardware has offered a range of products, from tools to building supplies, to serve not only Nettleton and nearby communities but also travelers passing by on Highway 45.
Members of its staff are always quick to provide warm greetings and full support to their customers while supplying their needs for constructing buildings, fertilizing gardens and feeding animals.
Nettleton Hardware will host a third anniversary celebration May 12 at 11 a.m. with a customer appreciation lunch and a drawing for a prize.
“Don’t miss your chance to win a giveaway,” said Danny Wells.
He operates Nettleton Hardware while his sons Shane and Brandon operate the Amory store.
Danny has been in the hardware and lumber business in Mississippi for 35 years.
“It’s been gratifying to see how it’s grown in Nettleton in just three years,” he said.
Customers can find a complete line of everything hardware, including tools; fasteners; plumbing supplies; fencing; livestock and dog feed; and a selection of barbecue grills.
Services provided include cutting keys for customers’ needs.
To the side of the retail building, a drive-through bay is available to load vehicles with complete supplies for building projects. There are also stepping stones, holding tanks and watering troughs outside and an exchange station for 20-pound tanks of propane fuel.
“Delivery is also available,” Danny said.
The centralized checkout area has a variety of interesting impulse items for consideration including small jugs of sweet sorghum and jars of barbecue rub.
“We want the ladies to come in and shop as well. We have seasoning for food, lawn and garden supplies, as well as plant food and potting soil,” Danny said.
Danny said Nettleton Hardware is still enjoying good success despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, residual supply problems and high material prices.
“Our prospects look good. We’re steadily growing,” he said.