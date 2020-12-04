NETTLETON – Local merchants will offer sales promotions and holiday surprises Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Nettleton Main Street’s Christmas Open House. While most participating businesses are located alongside Main Street, there are others throughout town that will be included.
Nettleton has hosted Christmas open house events in previous years, but momentum through Nettleton Main Street prompted more of an interest this year.
“With the Main Street board and seeing what the future is hopefully going to be like for Nettleton, everyone is so excited. I believe we can ask for anything, and people will be willing. Christmas spirit is really high and with open house, it really brings people together. I feel like all the merchants downtown are really excited,” said Main Street board member Bridget Smith. “The merchants are seeing things happen, and it’s about getting people excited and wanting to shop in Nettleton.”
Main Street board of directors member Ginger Little sees the event as a benefit to shoppers and merchants alike.
“It shows that we’re joining together as a big team, and everyone is participating and they can make it like a shopping pass event almost. You’ve got four hours to go from one business to another to another. I think with us participating shows we’re excited about what the Main Street association is doing,” she said. “With COVID, it’s almost like everyone has been isolated. The fall and winter months can be very isolating and sad for a lot of people anyway. We’ll have masks, and everyone will wear masks, but it encourages fellowship between us and shoppers and for people who will bump into their relatives and friends that they may not have seen in a while.”
In addition to Main Street open house, businesses throughout the city are competing in the Best Door Front competition, which adds more of a festive atmosphere throughout the Christmas season.