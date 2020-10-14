NETTLETON – On Oct. 19-21, the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) will conduct a resource team visit for Nettleton. The resource team visit is a service provided by MMSA to newly designated Mississippi Main Street communities.
The purpose of the resource team visit is to provide an action plan for the Nettleton Main Street Association as the organization works to revitalize the historic business core of the community.
“My expectation for the resource team is for the community to come together in unity for the city,” said Mayor Mem Riley. “The vision should put all the ideas together for the new growth downtown with our growth on the four-lane highway. Hopefully, this ensures our growth for years to come.”
The resource team is comprised of individuals with expertise in a wide range of downtown revitalization experiences. The visit will be comprehensive, and the team’s investigation, observations, recommendations and presentation will follow the Main Street Approach™ to downtown revitalization.
The team will provide recommendations for the community based on information gathered through a review of prior planning documents, an online survey distributed to the community prior to the visit, a community tour, interviews and input sessions and a facilitated community visioning session.
All meetings and public forums during the resource team visit will follow social distancing measures, and meeting locations will have chairs spaced apart, hand sanitization stations, and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks.
The public is invited to attend the community visioning session on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center. The community visioning session will be interactive, and community members are encouraged to give input to help shape the vision for downtown Nettleton.
Community members are also invited to attend the final presentation on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. in the same location. The public presentation will include general observations and recommendations by the resource team.
The resource team will send a final report to the Nettleton Main Street Association following the resource team visit that will contain all of the recommendations from the final presentation.
“The MMSA resource team looks forward to working with the Nettleton community to develop a plan for Nettleton Main Street that will lead to economic growth and vitality for the entire town,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA state coordinator.
Team Members include Thomas Gregory, MMSA; Jennifer Prather, MMSA; Rachael Carter, MSU Extension Center for Government and Community Development; Randy Wilson, Community Design Solutions; Holly Hawkins, Belinda Stewart Architects, PA; Kim Foster, Foster Relations, Inc.; Chance McDavid, Mississippi Development Authority; and Jeannie Zieren, MMSA.
“We want this to be a project where the people of Nettleton come together and chart the future of our town’s development together,” said Dana Burcham, director of the Nettleton Main Street Association. “It’s our goal to create a shared vision for Nettleton that we can build on project by project, year by year.”