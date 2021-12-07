Nettleton witnesses big boost in sales tax collections Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While all of Monroe County’s municipalities witnessed gains in sales tax collections in some way compared to previous reporting periods, according to state data, Nettleton had the largest.According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s October tax diversions to municipalities report, the city collected $52,800, compared to $38,733 for October 2020 and $40,120 last month.Aberdeen’s total of $76,546 was an increase from $75,488 last month and $70,109 for October last year.Hatley also witnessed gains in both reporting periods. Its October total was $3,814, compared to $3,117 for October 2020 and $3,669 last month.Amory’s $190,113 total was an increase from $179,082 last year but a decrease from $197,545 last month.For Smithville, October’s total of $6,171 was an increase from last month’s $6,002 but a decrease from $6,533 this time last year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags October Total Gain Tax Collection Diversion Decrease Increase Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 38° Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Cloudy. High near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 8:00 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News NMHS hospitals join perinatal improvement collaborative 1 hr ago Business Nettleton witnesses big boost in sales tax collections 1 hr ago News Amory police work embezzlement, drug and B&E cases 20 hrs ago News Equipment purchase aimed to address potholes Dec 6, 2021 News ICC's MiBEST program to offer 11 additional pathway options Dec 6, 2021 News Amory man sentenced to prison time for health care fraud Dec 4, 2021 Latest News Two dead following Friday morning Nettleton shootout Lady Panthers turn back New Albany in shutout Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication