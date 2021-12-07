While all of Monroe County’s municipalities witnessed gains in sales tax collections in some way compared to previous reporting periods, according to state data, Nettleton had the largest.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s October tax diversions to municipalities report, the city collected $52,800, compared to $38,733 for October 2020 and $40,120 last month.

Aberdeen’s total of $76,546 was an increase from $75,488 last month and $70,109 for October last year.

Hatley also witnessed gains in both reporting periods. Its October total was $3,814, compared to $3,117 for October 2020 and $3,669 last month.

Amory’s $190,113 total was an increase from $179,082 last year but a decrease from $197,545 last month.

For Smithville, October’s total of $6,171 was an increase from last month’s $6,002 but a decrease from $6,533 this time last year.

 

