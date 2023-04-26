mcj-2023-04-26-news-nexgen-expansion

Hamilton company NexGen Crane & Rigging recently expanded into a second location in Athens, Alabama.

 COURTESY

ATHENS, Alabama – NexGen Crane & Rigging, a Hamilton-based crane, rigging and transport company, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony April 25 at its new facilities in Athens, Alabama.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you