ATHENS, Alabama – NexGen Crane & Rigging, a Hamilton-based crane, rigging and transport company, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony April 25 at its new facilities in Athens, Alabama.
NexGen Crane & Rigging was founded by the Thompson family in 2018. Brent Thompson, NexGen’s chief operating officer, credits the company’s success to his late grandfather.
“It is very special to carry on his legacy by expanding into a new market with the addition of NexGen’s second location in Athens. If he was here today, he would be our biggest cheerleader,” Thompson said.
The Thompson family has more than 50 years of experience in the construction industry. With an excellent business reputation in Mississippi, they are excited to bring their expertise to the North Alabama region.
The company’s new location includes an eight-acre equipment yard with a 100-by-125-foot equipment shed, and there are future plans for office space and a mechanic shop.
Pammie Jimmar, Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce president, said she is thrilled to officially welcome NexGen Crane & Rigging to North Alabama.
“Their expansion into the Athens area has been amazing for not just citizens of this community, but businesses as well. We're so excited to see what's in store for the future,” she said.
NexGen has invested $4.5 million into the expansion so far, hiring eight new team members and setting up their office space on N. Madison Street. With three cranes operating in Alabama and a fourth on the way, the Mississippi crane fleet is supporting current projects as NexGen continues to develop its capacity in the Athens area.
Thompson sees this expansion as an incredible growth opportunity and is confident this new location, along with its team members, is setting both NexGen and the Athens community up for a solid future.
Since arriving in North Alabama, NexGen has already worked with many businesses in the area, including hanging the sign at the new Buc-ee’s on Lindsay Lane S. at exit 347 off I-65, assisting in construction at the I-565 W. Interchange at Town Madison and replacing a grain chute at Aviagen, one of the world’s leading chicken suppliers.
Thompson is looking forward to weaving NexGen Crane & Rigging into the fabric of Athens and the surrounding communities and welcomes the opportunity to lend a lifting hand to North Alabama.
