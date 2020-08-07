AMORY – O’Brian’s Corner Drug Co. is owned and operated by Jimmy and Kristen O’Brian. She has been a lifelong resident of the Amory area, and Jimmy has made his home in Amory for more than 20 years. O’Brian’s is an owner-operated pharmacy with the goal of knowing and greeting customers by name.
“We are the owners and the pharmacists. We are the only pharmacy in Amory where a customer talks to the owner. We have full control over our cash prices, whereas the larger chains have little or no control of their prices,” Jimmy said.
Kristen, who is the daughter of Jim and Kathy Haney, is a 1994 graduate of Amory High School, while Jimmy attended Greenville Christian School.
They both attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, where they received their Doctor of Pharmacy degrees in 2000. Both Jimmy and Kristen have many years of pharmacy practice experience. They teamed together to open O’Brian’s Corner Drug in February 2019.
The pharmacy is located on the corner of Earl Frye Boulevard and 8th Avenue South, across from North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and between Physicians and Surgeons Clinic and Odom Pediatrics. Two drive-thru ports for pick-up and drop-off are available in addition to walk-in service. O’Brian’s is a locally owned independent Rx HealthMart pharmacy.
The business offers speedy ordering using its RxLocal app, which allows customers to request refills for themselves or family members; view and update insurance information; and view and track medications for anyone in their family and more. The app also permits secure messaging and offers a medication reminder service so a customer won’t forget to take or give medications.
“A big challenge for us starting out was that people are resistant to change and don’t realize how easy it is to change their prescriptions over,” Jimmy said.
The O’Brians take particular concern for customers who may not have insurance.
“We have an affordable generics program that competes with the big box pharmacies. Our 90-day supply of most generics is $16. We have discounted drug programs for men’s and women’s health, as well as offer immunizations,” Jimmy said.
O’Brian’s accepts all insurance plans for payment, cash, debit/credit cards, contactless methods such as Apple and Android Pay and personal checks.
Among the store’s inventory of pharmaceuticals is an exclusive professional line of CBD, or cannabidiol, products created for pharmacies to support mind and body. Testing supplies for diabetic patients offered include blood pressure monitors and insulin supplies.
In addition, the store has an aisle devoted to gifts and décor for the home, office and babies too.
“Kristen is also an artist. Her original work is displayed along with Tab Boren pottery, gifts by Mudpie, Demdaco and many more,” Jimmy said.