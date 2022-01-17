ABERDEEN – Late last year, a team from Orion Planning + Design engaged with members of the community in identifying potential projects throughout town. During a Jan. 6 presentation, members of the firm and Mississippi Main Street explained attainable goals in making some of the projects realities.
Ideas included developing the Parkway Hotel, a new welcome center and Paradise Alley into an entertainment district, in addition to better connecting downtown with Blue Bluff by way of a Meridian Street bike lane and developing a rails to trails project beginning at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
“We realize there’s more there than you can do, so you have to prioritize and you prioritize in a couple of different ways – what would have the most impact and you’ve got to balance that with what you have to do to actually get it done,” said Bob Barber, a partner with Orion Planning + Design. “It’s an investable strategy, and we can ensure you if the projects are pursued systematically – the big ones or the little ones – consistently over time, you’re going to see dividends and they’ll be substantial.”
Aberdeen Main Street was one of five communities selected in late 2020 for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training grant through Mississippi Main Street. The effort was rebranded as Envision Connect.
“We were fortunate to have Aberdeen as part of the process, and Aberdeen was also fortunate to be selected as well, and it’s due to the good work of [Aberdeen Main Street Director] Ann Tackett and her colleagues,” said Mississippi Main Street State Coordinator Thomas Gregory.
Mississippi Main Street Director of Community Development Jennifer Lay said a potential rails to trails project connecting Blue Bluff to downtown would coincide with the location of the city’s farmers market.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said recently announced plans for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy and community recreation area will also help in connectivity of Blue Bluff and downtown.
“If you can leverage that effort…that’s what we’re all about here. What can we leverage and combine to ramp up and multiply the outcomes? We can really see opportunities to link Blue Bluff to downtown and make it attractive for living downtown,” Barber said.
In the presentation, Barber said there are 80 buildings in the downtown area with a three percent lower floor vacancy and a 20.6 percent upstairs vacancy rate, creating opportunities for more upstairs apartments.
Another component of the presentation included streetscaping and landscaping on Commerce Street, and Mayor Charles Scott is awaiting guidance from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for details of what is allowed.
Following through with plans
Resource options were provided through the report including federal, state, local, public and nonprofit funding sources for various projects.
“The USDA rural development group has funding that can address the hotel renovation and it also has funding for the Aberdeen welcome center, and that pattern repeats itself,” Barber said in citing potential funding sources.
Scott has been in communication with the Mississippi Development Authority, and a goal through asset mapping includes pursuing the top attainable projects.
“Our goal is to take your data and complete asset mapping so we can move forward. Under asset mapping’s new model, you put your top three or four projects you can put across the line, and they’ll help you find the money,” he said, adding he wants to close in on opportunities through meetings with Main Street and economic development partners.
Lay said Mississippi Main Street is intent on follow-ups for project implementation so plans don’t go by the wayside.
“We want to make sure you can prioritize some of the things that are Main Street and some are not,” she said.
Tackett said there is interest in other development across town, and Lay suggested a meeting among interested parties to weigh possibilities to strategize priorities.
“You already have a healthy living angle going on downtown just with the signage about how many laps equal a mile. You already have that character being built, and capitalizing on some of that will help that momentum once you start,” Lay said.
Barber said the city’s two recent grant awards totaling nearly $4.5 million for port improvements will be a catalyst for the community.
“I think the improvements with the recent grants for the port are going to spur a lot of economic activity and help with job growth. When you’re thinking about attracting people for those jobs, one thing millennials, particularly, and all age groups look at these days is quality of life, accessibility and recreation. Those are components that are rising in level of importance where people decide to live,” said Allison Mouch, a partner with Orion.