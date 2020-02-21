AMORY – With the availability of legal alcohol sales in Amory now, stores have had to make space for more products, and in some cases that’s meant phasing out familiar fixtures.
The Marathon station at the corner of Highway 278 and Main Street is one of the convenience stores that added a walk-in beer cooler to provide for the new inventory. The restructure has taken a toll on its regular morning coffee crowd.
“Some of our customers aren’t liking our two tables being gone, but we have to do what we have to do,” said Melissa Ozbirn, who manages the store. “We had a coffee crowd with five or six people, and sometimes it could be eight. We’d get in as many as we could fit in.”
To make space for the 11-foot cooler, a smaller cooler had to be moved as well, and other products such as oil have been stocked tighter on shelves.
“We’re squeezing it in tighter. Once we get situated, we may have a few items we may not reorder. We still have a fantastic deli,” Ozbirn said.
Nearby at S&J Chevron, at the intersection of Highway 278 and 7th Street, a kitchen that hadn’t been used for a while was gutted to make space for a walk-in cooler.
Store employee Lanie Richardson said since lottery ticket sales began in November and alcohol sales began Feb. 7, there’s no time to slow down while at work.
“Our business used to be pretty slow, and I could sit down between customers but there’s no sitting down now. It’s constant, and sometimes the lines get long and people get frustrated. There’s nothing we can do about it, but we’re trying to get the benefits to our county,” Richardson said.
The kitchen being phased out made space for not only the cooler but also an extended countertop with another cash register to help accommodate more business. Richardson is unsure if any products or other fixtures will be phased out from the store to make more space.
As of last week, seven businesses had privilege licenses to sell beer and light wine in Amory. No liquor permits have passed, as the process through the state takes longer.