Through six days of themes May 2-8, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is not only celebrating Small Business Week, it is encouraging people to support local – from physicians to small businesses to nonprofits.
“We try every year to do something for Small Business Week, which is national. Seventy three cents of every dollar that’s spent at a locally-owned business stays in the community, so it’s a circle that we need to try to continue to build and grow on,” said Misty Hutcheson, member relations director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Meaningful Monday on May 3 encourages people to volunteer or donate to their favorite nonprofits. Take-out Tuesday May 4 promotes supporting local restaurants by encouraging people to place to-go orders.
Wear It Wednesday May 5 gives people an excuse to shop for a new outfit or piece of jewelry. Taking Care of Business Thursday May 6 highlights supporting medical providers, insurance agencies and financial institutions by scheduling doctors’ visits, reviewing insurance policies and also opening savings accounts.
Fix-it Up Friday May 7 couples do-it-yourself projects with personal appearance needs such as landscaping, home repairs, haircuts and pedicures. Shout Out Saturday closes out the week May 8 by offering people the opportunity to give a shout out to their favorite local small business for a chance to win a $100 gift card.
There are approximately 300 members of the chamber of commerce, and the different types of businesses are represented through the themed days for people to support.
“Mother’s Day is May 9, which is the perfect excuse to shop locally during Small Business Week. What better way to honor the women who raised us than by supporting the community they raised us in?,” Hutcheson said.
For Shout Out Saturday, the chamber will make a post on its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/gomonroeorg – where people can comment and tag small businesses for the $100 drawing.
“They can nominate as many businesses as they want to. We want them to give shout outs because this has been a hard year on businesses. We want people to thank them and show them some support,” Hutcheson said.