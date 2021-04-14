ABERDEEN – City officials are ramping up talks with the developer of a planned new strip mall following the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission’s blessing April 5.
According to discussion from last week’s meeting, a new Piggly Wiggly location will anchor the 3.4-acre site near the intersection of Highways 145 and 8, which will also include a shoe store and medical clinic.
Rumors swirled in January about Piggly Wiggly moving from alongside Maple Street to a strip mall but at the time, no site plans had been submitted to the city. The property the grocery store currently occupies is owned by the Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church.
“I know everybody’s heard about Piggly Wiggly. The Pentecostal church wants to build a parking lot. It just so happens, some investors have stepped in. The Pentecostal preacher has land and offered the land, and somebody put the money up. That’s the big picture,” said city building inspector Roy Haynes.
There was no discussion during last week’s meeting about Bill’s Dollar Store, which is next door to Piggly Wiggly. Members of management at the dollar store were unaware last week of any changes to the the location.
Piggly Wiggly Corporation wasn’t agreeable with the original electrical and plumbing plan for the new development, but it is being reconfigured.
“We do have the building. The reason we have the building is the price of steel is going up. They have to lock the steel in because it comes from China. They ordered the building, and it’s on its way,” Haynes said.
He said the price for the building is estimated at approximately $1 million but is unsure of the cost of necessary dirt work. Following a soil test, the current black prairie soil base won’t sustain the weight of the development so it will have to be dug out and replaced with a different soil type.
Planning and zoning commissioners’ biggest concerns about the development are drainage and where the entrance/exit will be.
“This whole area used to absorb a lot of water. Now you’ll have 3.4 acres of asphalt. That water’s got to go somewhere. It can’t go to USDA. It can’t go to the dialysis center; it’s got to go towards Highway 8,” said board member Jim Edwards. “I calculated it, and it’s close to 93,000 gallons of water if you get one inch of rain. It’s got to go somewhere.”
No official action was taken on the development, but board members gave the okay for city utility departments to begins talks with the developer.
In other business, Haynes presented a proposal for a billiard hall just east of Chestnut Street alongside Commerce Street. Johnathan Moore wants to open Fat Cat’s Billiards and a detail shop and have a food truck onsite. He also plans to apply for a beer license for the billiard hall.
Planning and zoning commissioners explained regulations such as parking needs, fire codes and waste water disposal.
Last week was Moore’s initial meeting with the zoning commission to learn more about the process before investing time and money. Board members agreed for him to consult with Haynes on the potential business.