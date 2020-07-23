The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently released lists of businesses that secured forgivable loans through its Paycheck Protection Program to help secure jobs through the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the numbers in the public reporting threshold, there were more than 2,200 jobs retained in Monroe County because of the program, which is part of the CARES Act approved by the U.S. Congress this spring.
While local small businesses were among those benefiting through the program, the minimum loan range to report recipients’ names to the public is $150,000 to $350,000.
The PPP provides funding to pay for as many as eight weeks’ worth of payroll costs and employee benefits, in addition to interest on utilities, rent and mortgages. More than $659 billion was allocated to the program.
According to an SBA report released July 10, Mississippi had 45,990 loans, totaling $3,155,763,306. A total dollar amount specific to counties is not available. Nationally, there have been 4,907,655 loans totaling $517,417,286,175.
There is $132,189,028,196 still available through the program, according to the report. Earlier this month, Congress approved an extension of the program until Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply.